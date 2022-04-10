BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Buys $262,660.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $262,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $50,504.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick purchased 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick purchased 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick bought 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick bought 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTX opened at $5.67 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 58.98 and a current ratio of 58.98.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

