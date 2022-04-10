Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $327.50 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and approximately $4.12 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $327.50 or 0.00766509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,726.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00203660 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00018955 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,032,688 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

