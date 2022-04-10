BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 155.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. 1,642,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

