BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $924.94.

NYSE BLK traded down $12.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $736.10. The company had a trading volume of 820,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,779. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

