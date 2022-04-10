Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.82.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

