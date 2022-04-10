Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Up 1%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 3,877,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,078,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.98. The firm has a market cap of £8.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Blencowe Resources Company Profile (LON:BRES)
