Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) vs. Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Financial Survey

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptorum Group has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Aptorum Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines -357.66% -31.04% -25.92% Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Aptorum Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blueprint Medicines and Aptorum Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines 0 3 5 1 2.78 Aptorum Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.79%. Given Blueprint Medicines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blueprint Medicines is more favorable than Aptorum Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Aptorum Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines $180.08 million 22.88 -$644.09 million ($10.98) -6.34 Aptorum Group $910,000.00 58.31 $7.07 million N/A N/A

Aptorum Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blueprint Medicines.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing GAVRETO for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, altered solid tumors, medullary thyroid carcinoma, and other solid tumors; BLU-701 and BLU-945 for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor driven non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC); and BLU-451 to treat NSCLC in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; BLU- 222 to treat patients with cyclin E aberrant cancers; and BLU-852 for the treatment of advanced cancers. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Proteovant Therapeutics; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aptorum Group (Get Rating)

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

