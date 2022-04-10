Bone Biologics Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics’ (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 11th. Bone Biologics had issued 1,510,455 shares in its public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,929,889 based on an initial share price of $5.25. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of BBLG opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29. Bone Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $7.12.
About Bone Biologics (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bone Biologics (BBLG)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.