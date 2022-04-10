Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63,470.54

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $63,470.54 and approximately $70.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.39 or 0.07595764 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,749.23 or 1.00053579 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

