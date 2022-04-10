Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $82.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $292,000. American Trust bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $50,883,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after purchasing an additional 99,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.