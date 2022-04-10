Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading Up 2%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) shares were up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

