Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BAK has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. Braskem has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Braskem will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Braskem during the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

