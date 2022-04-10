Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.