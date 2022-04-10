Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.46.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,388,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,502 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,508,000 after acquiring an additional 245,499 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

