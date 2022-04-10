Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $160.84 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

