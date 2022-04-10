Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.52. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $5,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 175,991 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

