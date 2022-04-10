Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMSF shares. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

AMSF traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 135,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,874. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $917.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.38. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

