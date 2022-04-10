Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $324,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,888. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.65. 198,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.68. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

