Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CBRL traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.48. 343,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,689. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $107.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

