Brokerages Anticipate Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:JBI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 612,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,372. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

