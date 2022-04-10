Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,277. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

