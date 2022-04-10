Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.07. WestRock reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.18. 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in WestRock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,710,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after purchasing an additional 732,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,642,000 after purchasing an additional 653,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.