Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.83. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of $3.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE:BBU remained flat at $$27.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,296. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.