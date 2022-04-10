Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Computer Task Group also reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

CTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,193. The firm has a market cap of $152.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

