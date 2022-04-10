Brokerages Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) to announce $2.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 million. Curis posted sales of $2.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.90 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $11.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRIS. Raymond James lowered shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

CRIS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,759. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

