Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

EB stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

