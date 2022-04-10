Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
