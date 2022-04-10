Brokerages Expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Nuvation Bio posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE NUVB remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth $108,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

