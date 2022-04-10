Brokerages Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 11,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

