Brokerages Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT at $5.70

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several research firms recently commented on ADMA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

