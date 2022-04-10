Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Target Price at $268.32

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,688.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

