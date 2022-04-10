Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Target Price at $98.97

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denbury will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.