Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $93.14

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of Docebo stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. 48,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,153. Docebo has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Docebo by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Docebo by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.