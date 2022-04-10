Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $93.14

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.14.
DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Docebo stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. 48,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,153. Docebo has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.63 and a beta of 2.27.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Docebo by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Docebo by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
About Docebo (Get Rating)
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Docebo (DCBO)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.