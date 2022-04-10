Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $20.46

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 1,166,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,404. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

