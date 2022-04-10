Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) PT at $220.86

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

