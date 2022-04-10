Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Target Price at $96.60

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

