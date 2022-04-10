Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) PT at $19.22

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Life Time Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 209,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,469,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,909,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,139,000.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

