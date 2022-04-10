Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target at $21.00

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

