Brokerages Set ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target at $23.67

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 792,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $644.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.22. ON24 has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.