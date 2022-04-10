Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Price Target at $295.14

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,528 shares of company stock worth $4,355,463 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after buying an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Penumbra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,977,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,265,000 after buying an additional 34,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.93. 325,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,452.96 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a one year low of $186.19 and a one year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

