Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $140.91

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.91.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $53,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

