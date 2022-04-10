Brokerages Set Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 369,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,474. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $283.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

