Brokers Offer Predictions for Centene Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.42.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 25.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.