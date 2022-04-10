Brokers Offer Predictions for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.73.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

MARA opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $20,731,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

