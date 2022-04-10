Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) & Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Financial Review

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A Hannover Rück 4.72% 10.15% 1.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hannover Rück’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Hannover Rück $30.87 billion N/A $1.46 billion $6.04 13.57

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hannover Rück, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannover Rück 1 4 5 0 2.40

Hannover Rück has a consensus target price of $181.74, indicating a potential upside of 121.72%. Given Hannover Rück’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hannover Rück pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hannover Rück beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

