Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of RA stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 586,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

