Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BMBL opened at $25.78 on Friday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

