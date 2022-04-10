Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $105.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.11.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,949. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $119.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

