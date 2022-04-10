C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.04 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

