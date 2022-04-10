Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will post sales of $422.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.30 million and the highest is $427.90 million. Cadence Bank posted sales of $260.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 994,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

